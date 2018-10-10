End of Watch Bears for sale at Terre Haute Police Department

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can continue to support the family of a fallen Terre Haute Police Officer.
End of Watch Memorial Bears are now available at the police department on 13th and Wabash.
These bears are embroidered with Rob Pitts' name, his badge number, and his end of watch date.
A bear will cost you $25.
That money will be used to send the Pitts family to next year's Officer Memorial Ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Pitts' name will be added to the memorial wall.
Cash and checks are accepted in the records division during normal office hours.
