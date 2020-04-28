Empty roads bringing out the worst in drivers, speeding spikes across the state

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- We're several weeks into the quarantine, and as a result, speeding is spiking across the state.

Numbers show that the empty roads are bringing out the worst in drivers.

Indiana State Police say some drivers are reaching 100 mph or more on the highways.

They gave us some of those numbers directly from their radars, which showed speeds of: 119 mph, 107 mph, and 115 mph. Of those pullovers, a few were linked to DUI's.

Indiana isn't the only state seeing drivers shift into high gear, it's become an issue across the nation.

Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police tells us that it's not worth risking a life, to feel the rush on the road.

"Everyone wants to get out and have a good time and they're missing everyone that they would normally see on a normal basis but speeding could have consequences and we don't want that to be a life situation," said Ames.

According to Ames, speeding is a class B misdemeanor. That could lead you to 180 days in jail, an $1,000 fine, and possible license suspension.

"Whether you're getting stopped and getting a citation for reckless driving and getting the fines and possible jail time or license suspension... the real concern is you're making yourself safe and it safer for everyone else around you," said Ames.

Remember to always buckle up, and slow down before hitting the roads.