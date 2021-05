SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A train derailment in Sullivan County forced a three-hour-long road closure.

It happened on Wednesday in the eastern part of the county, near County Road 350 North.

The derailment involved unloaded coal cars. Nobody was hurt in the derailment, and it involved no hazardous materials.

Crews had to close County Road 900 for clean-up.

The cause is undetermined at this time.