Employees see relief through small business loans

REELSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Not only are small businesses getting some financial help during this difficult time, so are employees.

That includes Melissa Randall who has worked at Cook and Son Lumber Company in Reelsville for 22 years.

The pandemic has taken a toll on small businesses.

She said being laid off was always in the back of her mind.

"We hadn't heard about us employees. We didn't know about all you know, grants, and the extra help. You know, there's some of us who are helping other family members with their groceries and their bills. So, you know, if they would've laid us off, it would've affected a lot of people," said Randall.

Thanks to the Small Business Paycheck Protection Program, Cook and Son is able to use the money for things like payroll.

Randall knows she'll be able to make ends meet, even if business is slow.

"We're extremely grateful we've got it. You know, it's going to help a lot of families out, and you know, to help keep the business open, because when you shut a small business down for any reason, for any length of time, you're going to lose customers," said Randall.

Craig Cook is the owner of the company.

He said his employees have been great through this difficult time, and he's grateful to be able to help them out.

"We're trying to take as many precautions as we can to you know, keep everybody safe here, but at the same time, you know, I think everybody realizes how important it is to be able to continue working and not have any interruptions in their finances and daily schedules," said Cook.

Not all businesses were able to get assistance through the federal loan program.

Randall just hopes relief is on the way for others.

"It's hard on small towns when companies shut down. Hopefully, the ones that have applied for the loans eventually they do come through, because it's a big help, and maybe some of the ones won't have to shut down for good," said Randall.

Now, with this loan, Randall said it's just looking toward the future to resume business as usual.