Clear

Emergency demolition ordered for Sullivan building

An emergency demolition has been ordered in Sullivan after a condemned building collapsed.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 12:15 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 12:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - An emergency demolition has been ordered in Sullivan after a condemned building collapsed.

The building is Jerry's Body Shop on East Washington Street was condemned by the city earlier this year.

Part of the building's facade collapsed last October.

Now, another portion of the building has started to crumble.

The timeline for the demolition isn't known yet.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area for safety concerns.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunshine again but showers return
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Flu season has come to an end and medical professionals say the Wabash Valley had surprisingly mild

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Slight chance of afternoon showers. High: 83°

Image

HS golf sectionals

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Camp Navigate and pie

Image

Books and Brew: A unique spin on the book club

Image

Police continue the search for West Terre Haute stabbing suspect

Image

Is the Sullivan Hepatitis A case part of a bigger outbreak?

Image

Vigo County kids blast off into outer space...without even leaving the library

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues