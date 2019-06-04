Emergency demolition ordered for Sullivan building

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - An emergency demolition has been ordered in Sullivan after a condemned building collapsed.
The building is Jerry's Body Shop on East Washington Street was condemned by the city earlier this year.
Part of the building's facade collapsed last October.
Now, another portion of the building has started to crumble.
The timeline for the demolition isn't known yet.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area for safety concerns.
