Emergency crews respond to a reported accident involving car and a pedestrian at 3rd and Hulman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police were on the scene of what appeared to be an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on Wednesday night.
That's according to witnesses on the scene.
The incident happened around 9:30 near 3rd and Hulman Streets in Terre Haute.
Witnesses told our crew they saw a man laying on the ground while a woman stood over him screaming.
News 10 has reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department for more information, but we haven't received a response yet.
We continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
