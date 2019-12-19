One dead in Knox County crash involving a semi

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Knox County.
It happened on Thursday afternoon on U.S. 41 and Gauger Road just north of Oaktown.
Police told News 10 the crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle. The female driver of the passenger vehicle was killed in the crash.
Police are still working to notify the victim's family.
We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
