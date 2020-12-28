Emergency blood shortage has been declared - here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An emergency blood shortage has been declared...and Baesler's Market is stepping up to help.

Baesler's will team up with Versiti Blood Center to hold a blood drive. It's an effort to help the shortage.

The drive will take place on Wednesday from 9:30 am until noon. It will be in front of the store.

You must have an appointment scheduled. To schedule one for the blood drive at Baesler's, click here.

You can also donate blood through the American Red Cross. Learn how here.