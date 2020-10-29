Emergency Food Distribution feeds 2,000 Vigo County Families

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Since the COVID-19 pandemic has hit, many people have found themselves in situations they never imagined they would be in. Like losing their job and becoming food insecure. Thursday, dozens of volunteers helped feed thousands of families who may be right there.

"We're prepared to supply as many as 2,000 households with a box of food to take home, "Jennifer Buell, the Assistant Agency Director for Catholic Charities said.

And that's exactly what they did. Terre Haute Catholic Charities along with others like Duke Energy, Vigo County Fair Association, Terre Haute South Key Club, volunteers, and more filled hundreds of cars with boxes of food. It was all to help families around Vigo County who are food insecure.

"There's a great need here in Terre Haute," Bobbie Jo Monahan a volunteer said.

Especially after many people have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said about 10,000 more individuals are food insecure this year than in years past.

"We know that because of COVID there's been increased pressure on families to be able to provide food," Buell said.

Monahan said she felt like everyone was very grateful!

"I feel great. It's great to see the smiles on their faces. We're waving and they're waving back and you know what a great community that we have here in Terre Haute," she said.

Volunteers told me cars had been lined up waiting since Wednesday night!

For more information about Terre Haute Catholic Charities you can visit their Facebook, here.