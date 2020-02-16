Ellis family cross broken at local cemetery, vandalism ruled out

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have some new details about a story you may have questions about.
We got a tip about a local grave stone that was broken in a Terre Haute cemetery.
Some folks were worried in was intentionally broken.
News 10 reached out and got some answers.
It's the Ellis family cross in Highland Lawn Cemetery.
The cross is broken and pieces were found on the ground.
News 10 reached out to the family and the cemetery supervisor.
They all said they do not think the stone was vandalized.
Instead, they think it was a structural problem with the stone itself.
The family has reached out to the manufacturer to fix the problem.
