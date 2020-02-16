Clear

Ellis family cross broken at local cemetery, vandalism ruled out

News 10 reached out to the family and the cemetery supervisor. They believe it was a structural problem with the stone, not damage from vandalism.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 4:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have some new details about a story you may have questions about.

We got a tip about a local grave stone that was broken in a Terre Haute cemetery.

Some folks were worried in was intentionally broken.

News 10 reached out and got some answers.

It's the Ellis family cross in Highland Lawn Cemetery.

The cross is broken and pieces were found on the ground.

News 10 reached out to the family and the cemetery supervisor.

They all said they do not think the stone was vandalized.

Instead, they think it was a structural problem with the stone itself.

The family has reached out to the manufacturer to fix the problem.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Some sun today, rain moves in tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

NC Regional Champ

Image

Linton Regional Win

Image

Loogootee Regional Win

Image

Dueling Pianos event

Image

WBB ISU Drake

Image

Wash Regional Semis

Image

NV Regional Semis

Image

Linton Regional Semis

Image

Loog Regional Semis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax