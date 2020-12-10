Ellen DeGeneres announces she has Covid-19

(CNN) -- Ellen DeGeneres announced on Thursday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The popular talk show host tweeted the news from her verified Twitter account.

"Hi Everyone," DeGeneres wrote. "I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe."

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has been back in production with Covid safety protocols in place since September. CNN has reached out to Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show, for additional comment. (CNN and and Warner Bros. Television are both part of WarnerMedia.)

She joins a list of numerous other celebrities who have also tested positive for virus, including Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson.

