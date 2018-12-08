Elf Training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The holiday fun continued in downtown Terre Haute Saturday.

The Terre Haute Children's Museum-trained Wabash Valley kids how to be elves on Santa's team!

The elf games featured science, technology. Engineering and math lessons.

After each activity, the elves in training got a stamp on their "report card".

By the end of the event they were certified Santa;s Elves.