Elf Training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The holiday fun continued in downtown Terre Haute Saturday.
The Terre Haute Children's Museum-trained Wabash Valley kids how to be elves on Santa's team!
The elf games featured science, technology. Engineering and math lessons.
After each activity, the elves in training got a stamp on their "report card".
By the end of the event they were certified Santa;s Elves.
