Elementary school has special cafeteria worker for Thanksgiving lunch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is preparing for a small vacation for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
One elementary school had a special cafeteria worker on Thursday. The school district posted pictures of Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse serving a special Thanksgiving lunch to students at Lost Creek Elementary.
Students will be out of school the week of November 25 through November 29.
