VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School will move to remote learning Monday due to the amount of critical staff absent or on quarantine. According to the Vigo County School Corporation communications director, students will return on Monday, November 16th.

Students can come to school during normal hours to get their belongings. Free grab-and-go meals will also be available each day from 11am to noon. WiFi-enabled buses will also be deployed throughout the county.