Electrical issues blamed for Terre Haute law firm fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information after a Monday evening law firm fire in Terre Haute.
Officials say the Mullican Law Firm office building fire was caused by electrical issues.
The fire was ruled accidental.
Terre Haute fire crews spent nearly three and a half hours putting out the fire.
