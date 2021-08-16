Electrical issue to blame for a weekend fire that destroyed a Terre Haute restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned the cause of a weekend fire that destroyed a Terre Haute restaurant.

The Terre Haute Fire Department says an electrical issue was to blame for a Saturday afternoon fire at the Delish Cafe.

It happened around 3:30 near 25th and Maple Streets.

Officials said an exhaust fan started a fire in a restroom. It left the interior of the building gutted.

In a post on social media, the Delish Cafe said:

"Yesterday was a very difficult day for our family. The place we have called our second home for almost 10 years was irreparably damaged by a fire.

Birthday parties, bridal showers and countless other celebrations have been held here. Customers who became family were met here. We are just devastated.

We are thankful that no one was in the building when the fire occurred. The Terre Haute Fire Department did all that they could do to save our building and for that we are so thankful."

They went on to say they will extend hours at their east location.