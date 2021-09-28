Electric scooters have come to one Wabash Valley town

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - All around Olney you'll notice them. Big city scooters are hitting the road in the small town.

Mayor Mark Lambird says, "I don't think people think about them in towns of our size, you know just around 9,000 people. So I think really cutting edge for a town of our size."

The scooters are in places like la and new york...as well as every other big city in between.

Bird Scooters reached out to Olney about a year ago. Wanting to see if they could set up shop. The city decided to welcome the scooters in. Now giving residents and visitors alike a new way to see the town.

Lambird says, "So we have the white squirrels. We just finished The Walldogs mural projects. People can ride around on scooters and see the murals that are now downtown."

Using a scooter is the same process in the small town as a big city. Users download the Bird app. That app shows where available scooters are located. Once you find one...you just open up the app and scan the scooter's QR code. Then you just ride the electric scooter.

The app records your distance and charges you a fee. Already it seems like folks are taking advantage of the new form of transportation.

Lambird says, "I mean you see them quite a bit. Especially in the afternoons and evenings. I think after the kids get out of high school there's a lot of kids on them. But I've also seen a lot of adults just riding around in the neighborhood."