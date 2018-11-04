Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo county election officials have some last minute tips for you as we prepare for Election Day Tuesday.

The first tip is really simple. They say read your instructions.

Vigo County Chief Deputy Clerk LeAnna Moore says, "There's really no excuse that there should be any issues. We have ample instructions right inside the voting booth. If you have questions there's plenty of people there to help you so please, please, please read the instructions."

Instructions will be posted inside voting booths. A hundred and forty trained volunteers will be available to help you.

The second tip is to call Election Central if you'd like to know where the shortest lines are when you plan to vote on Tuesday.

Moore says, "The wait should not be an excuse. We have twenty-one vote centers and they're strategically placed so there shouldn't be any reason that anyone should have to wait a real long time."

Officials say there will always be a vote center without a line.

You can call Election Central all day Tuesday. That number is 812-246-3211.