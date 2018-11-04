Clear

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

Vigo county election officials have some last minute tips for you as we prepare for Election Day Tuesday.

Posted: Nov. 4, 2018 5:28 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo county election officials have some last minute tips for you as we prepare for Election Day Tuesday.

The first tip is really simple. They say read your instructions.

Vigo County Chief Deputy Clerk LeAnna Moore says, "There's really no excuse that there should be any issues. We have ample instructions right inside the voting booth. If you have questions there's plenty of people there to help you so please, please, please read the instructions."

Instructions will be posted inside voting booths. A hundred and forty trained volunteers will be available to help you.

The second tip is to call Election Central if you'd like to know where the shortest lines are when you plan to vote on Tuesday.

Moore says, "The wait should not be an excuse. We have twenty-one vote centers and they're strategically placed so there shouldn't be any reason that anyone should have to wait a real long time."

Officials say there will always be a vote center without a line.

You can call Election Central all day Tuesday. That number is 812-246-3211.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Showers moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana State beats USD in 3OT

Image

Paris falls in state tourney

Image

Barr-Reeve wins the state title

Image

Northview volleyball finishes 2nd

Image

Morning fog, then partly sunny. High: 57°

Image

Mari Hulman George, longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway chairman, has passed away

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Sullivan football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high