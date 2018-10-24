Clear

Election officials promote all methods of absentee voting

A vote is a vote, no matter how it's gathered.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 6:22 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 5,300 people have already taken part in absentee voting in Vigo County. Most people do so by voting early, in person. Although, not everyone is able to physically make it to the polls.

Luckily residents of Springhill Village voted by absentee traveling board Wednesday. This means election officials came to them.

Springhill Village Resident Doris Mcallister says, "There's no way I can get out and about to vote if it weren't for this."

Springhill Village resident Judith Stableton adds, "They go through it line by line. Telling you, helping you if you need help. And they go through and make sure you do everything, and sign your name and all. Put your ballot in the envelope and send it off. "

Stableton has voted absentee all three years of her stay at Springhill. She's even had some experience with it before she moved in.

Stableton says, "I worked for the City and we'd always work on the polls so I couldn't always get to my precinct, so I would vote absentee."

Like Stableton, election officials say there are many reasons people take advantage of absentee voting.

Vigo County Deputy Clerk LaDonna Ingram says, "Your age, you're absent from the County, I mean you could be on vacation, I'm absent from the County, working during polling hours. Some people have a religious holiday. There's a box for that."

And, when it comes down to it, a vote is a vote, no matter how it's gathered.

Stableton shares, "We know the importance of voting. You can tell everybody what you want to do, but if you don't vote for 'em you can't holler."

If you plan to vote by absentee ballot by mail, the Vigo County Clerk's Office must have your absentee application before the office closes on Monday, October 29th.

You can request an absentee by mail application by calling the Clerk's Office. That number is 812-462-3235.

Your absentee mail-in ballot must be received by the Vigo County Clerk’s Office before noon on Election Day.

