VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County election results are now certified.
Election officials met on Friday to count the provisional ballots. These are given to people who have uncertain eligibility to vote.
There were 24 - and most of them were approved. The votes did not change the outcome of any races.
It's a process that happens after every election.
Clerk Brad Newman told us about half of this year's ballots were cast early.
He said this trend helps Election Day move smoothly.
Related Content
- Election officials certify Vigo County election results
- Vigo County Election Results
- Vermillion County Election Results
- Parke County Election Results
- Knox County Election Results
- Greene County Election Results
- Clay County Election Results
- Sullivan County Election Results
- Daviess County Election Results
- Vigo County election results officially in the books
Scroll for more content...