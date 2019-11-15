Election officials certify Vigo County election results

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County election results are now certified.

Election officials met on Friday to count the provisional ballots. These are given to people who have uncertain eligibility to vote.

There were 24 - and most of them were approved. The votes did not change the outcome of any races.

It's a process that happens after every election.

Clerk Brad Newman told us about half of this year's ballots were cast early.

He said this trend helps Election Day move smoothly.