Election leaders in need of poll workers for November election

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Election leaders need your help in November.
The Vigo County Clerk's Office is looking for poll workers.
Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman says they're encouraging young people to have a hand in the process.
That includes high school and college students.
If you are interested, call the clerk's office at 812-462-3211.
