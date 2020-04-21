Election leaders encourage absentee voting during COVID-19 pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's an election year like one we've never experienced.

The coroanvirus pandemic has pushed back primaries.

Some Hoosiers and officials are worried that lingering COVID-19 safety concerns may keep people from the polls.

That's why some local election leaders are encouraging absentee voting this election.

The process is simple.

All you have to do is request to fill out an absentee ballot by mail.

Then, you can fill out your ballot and send it back to your local election office.

You can download it from the state's website, or request a mailed ballot.

We spoke with the Sullivan County Clerk, Tonya Bedwell.

She said this is a great way to still make your voice heard while staying safe.

She said no matter how you choose to vote this election, it's very important you make your voice heard.

"I'm encouraging everyone to please vote because it's very important. You're deciding who you're putting into office. Not just the candidate, but their beliefs on you know, taxes, safety, education and things like that," said Bedwell.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is May 21st.

The primary election is June 2nd.