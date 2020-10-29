Election leaders are warning you about voter intimidation.

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The biggest thing election leaders want you to understand, is voter intimidation is illegal in every state.

Different polls are working with police to make sure it doesn't happen to you.

Voter intimidation happens when someone tries to sway your vote, through verbal harassment or a hostile environment.

It's a federal crime but states can also make their own laws on it. Specifically in Indiana, it's a level 6 felony.

We spoke with Anola Gallion, the Election Clerk for Clay County.

Intimidation might be one of the last things you're thinking about while at the polls.

That's exactly why it's important you know what you could be up against.

"Nobody should have to give up their right or their opinion just because somebody's standing behind them whispering in their ear, whatever the case may be. I want people to vote the way that they want to vote. and for whom they want to vote," said Gallion.

Gallion told us there are poll monitors at every location with certified badges.

If this happens to you, you can report it at the Election Protection Hotline: 1-866-OUR-VOTE or the U.S. Department of Justice Voting Rights Hotline: 800-253-3931.