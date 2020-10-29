Clear

Election leaders are warning you about voter intimidation

Election leaders are warning you about voter intimidation.

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 6:36 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The biggest thing election leaders want you to understand, is voter intimidation is illegal in every state.

Different polls are working with police to make sure it doesn't happen to you.

Voter intimidation happens when someone tries to sway your vote, through verbal harassment or a hostile environment.

It's a federal crime but states can also make their own laws on it. Specifically in Indiana, it's a level 6 felony.

We spoke with Anola Gallion, the Election Clerk for Clay County.

Intimidation might be one of the last things you're thinking about while at the polls.

That's exactly why it's important you know what you could be up against.

"Nobody should have to give up their right or their opinion just because somebody's standing behind them whispering in their ear, whatever the case may be. I want people to vote the way that they want to vote. and for whom they want to vote," said Gallion. 

Gallion told us there are poll monitors at every location with certified badges. 

If this happens to you, you can report it at the Election Protection Hotline: 1-866-OUR-VOTE or the U.S. Department of Justice Voting Rights Hotline: 800-253-3931. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Breezy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute Regional Hospital recognizes its night side nurses

Image

Election leaders are warning you about voter intimidation

Image

It is National Cat Day! Here's. look at some of your furry friends

Image

Here's how you can stay safe when you start using a space heater

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Olney sees an increase in white squirrels in recent squirrel count

Image

Here's when Santa will arrive at Haute City Center

Image

Two Wabash Valley counties partner with local business to keep voting areas clean

Image

Police search for suspect involved in downtown Terre Haute shooting

Image

Vincennes Animal Shelter temporarily closes due to COVID-19 exposure

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 393797

Reported Deaths: 9889
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1811085450
DuPage23780615
Lake21373514
Will19141430
Kane17421348
Winnebago10703182
St. Clair8096221
Madison7373157
McHenry6671121
Champaign639028
Unassigned4786270
Peoria474877
McLean430138
Sangamon424863
Rock Island417393
Kankakee350581
Macon330854
Tazewell280956
Kendall279730
LaSalle255465
DeKalb246942
Coles203040
Adams200422
Boone195325
Williamson193861
Clinton182829
Vermilion181011
Jackson158426
Whiteside158430
Knox136221
Randolph131415
Ogle12717
Effingham12264
Marion110220
Stephenson10759
Franklin103310
Grundy10197
Morgan98324
Monroe97130
Bureau94817
Jefferson92052
Henry8637
Christian84629
Macoupin82911
Union79925
McDonough78920
Lee7692
Douglas7339
Shelby71512
Fayette69924
Livingston69210
Woodford67615
Crawford6636
Montgomery64416
Logan6144
Saline5969
Fulton5571
Jo Daviess5369
Warren5299
Bond5189
Iroquois51519
Wayne50914
Jersey48121
Cass46811
Perry46516
Moultrie4436
Carroll43712
Pike3887
Johnson3760
Lawrence3518
Richland34218
Washington3272
Clay32413
Hancock3214
Mason3175
Clark31417
Cumberland3086
Greene29915
Mercer2876
De Witt2756
White2744
Jasper27210
Piatt2651
Pulaski2451
Wabash2415
Ford20814
Menard1881
Marshall1663
Edgar15910
Massac1582
Alexander1361
Hamilton1352
Henderson1310
Brown1170
Edwards1140
Gallatin1102
Scott1090
Putnam980
Schuyler931
Stark923
Calhoun640
Hardin560
Pope421
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 169112

Reported Deaths: 4227
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion26448794
Lake14804364
St. Joseph9866173
Elkhart9549145
Allen8886235
Hamilton6541119
Vanderburgh626970
Tippecanoe409816
Porter361451
Hendricks3472138
Monroe342638
Johnson3352131
Delaware318577
Clark312965
Vigo288341
Madison260797
LaPorte244165
Cass232725
Kosciusko214729
Warrick208965
Floyd190569
Howard172566
Dubois153526
Marshall152829
Bartholomew150758
Wayne149833
Grant138140
Henry137730
Boone132550
Noble127335
Hancock127144
Jackson123319
Dearborn105828
Lawrence102238
Morgan100940
Gibson96712
Clinton95216
Shelby94536
Daviess94136
Knox86110
LaGrange83115
Harrison82424
Fayette81022
DeKalb80011
Putnam78817
Posey7837
Jasper7235
Miami6985
Steuben6849
Montgomery65322
White64016
Adams6177
Greene59438
Scott56916
Decatur54739
Whitley5086
Ripley5018
Wells49011
Wabash4899
Clay4757
Sullivan47414
Starke47310
Huntington4725
Spencer4336
Orange43225
Randolph42711
Fulton4118
Jefferson4095
Perry40414
Washington3983
Jennings39613
Franklin38825
Pike36718
Fountain3563
Carroll35213
Jay3516
Vermillion2871
Tipton28623
Rush2654
Parke2644
Blackford2525
Newton24111
Owen2211
Martin2050
Pulaski1814
Crawford1661
Brown1523
Ohio1377
Union1240
Benton1130
Switzerland1030
Warren1021
Unassigned0236