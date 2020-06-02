Indiana Primary Election: What you need to know before heading out to the polls

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-In Indiana, primary election day is here.

While the voting process will be the same, precautions will be different due to COVID-19.

While you're out voting... it's important to keep these things in mind:

Stay 6-feet apart, continue to practice social distancing.

Wear a mask or other form of face coverings.

Use the stylus on the machines instead of touching them directly.

Don't touch paper ballots or machines after using hand sanitizer, the alcohol can cause damage.

If you're unable to make it to the mall today, there are other locations you can cast your ballot.

Those include:

The Annex

Local Union #725

Terre Haute North High School

Terre Haute South High School

Solid Waste Management

The Meadows

All voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

