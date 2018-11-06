Clear

Election day voting centers and times

Doors are open at polling centers in Indiana from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. on election day. In Illinois, polling centers are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 1:02 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

Make sure you have your driver's license or government issued I.D. so can cast your ballot.

21 voting centers will be open in Vigo County.

Here's are links to help you find out where you can vote across the Wabash Valley.

IN INDIANA

IN ILLINOIS

There will be free rides to polls all day in Terre Haute, thanks to Terre Haute Transit.
News 10 will be your center for all general election results once the polls shutdown.

Donnie Baker

