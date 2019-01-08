Clear

Election board searches for more voting locations, but rules out ISU for the May primary

The Vigo County election board is already preparing for the 2019 primary election. They haven't finalized voting locations, but Indiana State University has been ruled out for now while they work on issues they faced last year.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- The 2018 general election is barely in our rear view mirror, and we're already looking ahead to the 2019 primary.

The Vigo County election board met this morning.

They discussed potential voting locations for the upcoming municipal election

You may recall in November, Indiana State University was the newest polling site in the county.

Nearly 500 voters used the campus to cast their ballots, but don't expect to cast your ballot on campus in May.

The official voting center locations haven't been decided just yet, but ISU has been eliminated, at least for now.

Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman said there were a few issues that came up in the general election that are being worked out.

"Due to some of the constraints that were put on at ISU we're not using ISU. The construction, the parking some other things that came about during our experience with ISU. We haven't ruled it out in the future, but as far as the municipal election, we're not going to do that," said Newman.

Newman said there will be three other voting centers near ISU that voters can use.

He said that most of these voting centers are on the north side of town.

Newman said they are trying to lock in one more location to provide convenience for all voters in Terre Haute.

He said they would need the location for a week during the early voting period during both the primary and general election.

If you're interested in helping out you can contact the Vigo County Clerk's office directly.

