Election Day: All you need to know before heading out to the polls

Election Day is finally here and so far we've seen quite a few people lining up at the polls.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 8:13 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Election Day is finally here and so far we've seen quite a few people lining up at the polls. 

Doors to vote centers opened as early as 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and will close at 6 p.m.

Listed below are the approved vote centers for Vigo County:

  • Vigo County Annex
  • Honey Creek Mall
  • IBEW Local Union #725
  • National Guard Armory
  • Operating Engineers
  • Vigo County Solid Waste Management
  • Seelyville Town Hall
  • Sugar Creek Fire Department Headquarters
  • Chances & Services for Youth-Booker T. Washington
  • Memorial United Methodist Church
  • Lawton Byrum VFW Post 972
  • American Legion Post 104
  • Vigo County Public Library
  • Indiana State University Dede Activity Center

As a reminder, this current election is for the City. However, those in the County can vote on two referendums.

The referendums on the ballot include whether you'd like to see a Casino come to Terre Haute and the other a property tax increase for the Vigo County School Corporation.

You will also see mayoral candidates on the ballot. The candidates include Current Mayor, Duke Bennett, Pat Goodwin, Karrum Nasser, and Shane Meehan. 

News 10 will continue our coverage of Election Day and update you with results as we learn more.

