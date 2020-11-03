Election 2020: What you need to know before heading to the polls

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- All eyes are on the polls... as we enter Election Day.

With thousands of early votes already cast, Tuesday is the final day to get your voice heard.

If you're looking to get out and vote, there are several locations in polling centers in Vigo County.

Listed below are a few of the available locations:

Haute City Center Mall

Meadows Shopping Center

Vigo County Annex

Vigo County Public Library

ISU Student Union

In Indiana, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. In Illinois, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you need a ride, the Terre Haute City Transit buses are giving free rides to voters to get to polling locations.

Pick-up locations listed below:

Kroger North

Booker T. Community Center

ISU Student Union

Vigo County Public Library

We've told you before that Vigo County is labeled a Bellwether County.

That means it almost always votes in alignment with the winner of the presidency.

In fact, we've seen a perfect record since 1956, that's 60 years!

This year, we're seeing a large turnout for younger voters.

News 10 spoke with Alista Domeika, a first-time voter, who says it's important to get out and share your voice.

"What I would say is definitely go out and vote because you know, you only get every four years to get your voice heard and I think any chance you get to have your voice heard, you should absolutely go do it. every vote matters ya know," said Domeika.

News 10 will continue to follow the election and provide results when we learn more.