Elderly man missing from Prairie Creek

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Law officials say 84-year-old John H. Euler is missing from Prairie Creek. He was last seen around 1pm wearing Denver broncos pajama bottoms. He's 5'5 and 125lbs. He doesn't drive. If you've seen him you are urged to call 911.
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 4:57 PM
Updated: Apr 3, 2021 4:58 PM
