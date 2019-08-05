Clear

El Paso victim dies at hospital, raising death toll to 21

Another victim of a mass shooting at a crowded Walmart in El Paso, Texas, died Monday, raising the death toll for the attack to 21.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 12:41 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Another victim of a mass shooting at a crowded Walmart in El Paso, Texas, died Monday, raising the death toll for the attack to 21.

The El Paso Police Department tweeted that the person died early Monday at a hospital — nearly two days after the shooting — but it didn’t provide further details.

Police still haven’t released a list of the victims of Saturday’s attack, which happened hours before a separate mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, that claimed nine lives.

Speaking at the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump condemned the two attacks in which 30 people were killed and dozens of others were wounded. He called for bipartisan cooperation to respond to an epidemic of gun violence, but he offered scant details on concrete steps that could be taken.

“We vow to act with urgent resolve,” Trump said.

Federal authorities said they are weighing hate-crime charges against the suspected gunman El Paso that could carry the death penalty. The suspect, 21-year old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on state capital murder charges, which also carry a possible death penalty.

The shootings in Texas and Ohio were the 21st and 22nd mass killings of 2019 in the U.S., according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people killed — not including the offender.

The grandparents of the 21-year-old man suspected of killing 21 people at an El Paso in Walmart say they are "devastated" and are praying for the victims. A family friend read their statement on Sunday outside the couple's Allen, Texas, home. (Aug. 5)
Including the two latest attacks, 126 people had been killed in the 2019 mass shootings.

Since 2006, 11 mass shootings — not including Saturday’s — have been committed by men who are 21 or younger.

___

Weber reported from Austin. Balsamo reported from Orlando, Florida. Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington and Amy Guthrie in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Image

