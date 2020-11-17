Eighth federal execution of the year set for Thursday amid COVID-19 concerns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's another federal execution set for this week amid pandemic concerns.
All federal executions take place in Terre Haute at the prison.
Who is Orlando Hall?
Attorney General William P. Barr today directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule the execution of Orlando Cordia Hall, who was sentenced to death after kidnapping, raping, and murdering a 16-year-old girl in 1994.
In September 1994, Hall and several accomplices ran a marijuana trafficking operation out of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. After a failed drug transaction involving $4,700, Hall and his accomplices went to the Arlington, Texas, home of a man they believed had reneged on the deal. The man’s 16-year-old sister, Lisa Rene, answered the door. Although she was simply an innocent bystander, Hall and his accomplices kidnapped her at gunpoint, and Hall raped her in the car. Hall’s accomplices subsequently drove her to a motel in Arkansas, where they raped her several more times. Hall and his accomplices then took her to a park where they had dug a grave. There, they beat her over the head with a shovel, soaked her with gasoline, and buried her alive.
In October 1995, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas found Hall guilty of, among other offenses, kidnapping resulting in death, and unanimously recommended a death sentence, which the court imposed. Hall’s convictions and sentences were affirmed on appeal more than 20 years ago, and his initial round of collateral challenges failed nearly 15 years ago. In 2006, Hall received a preliminary injunction from a federal district court in Washington, D.C., based on his challenge to the then-existing federal lethal-injection protocol. That injunction was vacated by the district court on Sept. 20, 2020, making Hall the only child murderer on federal death row who is eligible for execution and not subject to a stay or injunction. Hall’s execution is scheduled for Nov. 19, 2020, at U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, Indiana.
Orlando Hall will be the 8th prisoner executed in Terre Haute since mid-July.
It is set to take place on Thursday.
Families, lawyers, clergy, and protesters have raised concerns about COVID-19 through the past several months.
We asked the prison about precautions. A spokesperson told us temperature checks for those attending.
See the full statement from the prison below:
"The Institution has established a Media Center at the Staff Training Center located on Highway 63 at the North end of the Complex property. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, temperature checks will be required (100.4 or higher will not be permitted) face masks will be issued upon arrival to the complex and are required to be worn throughout the entire process. Additionally, to the extent practical, social distancing of 6 feet should be exercised when possible. but may not always be feasible, thus face masks must be worn and are not permitted to be removed.
The Bureau of Prisons is deeply concerned for the health and welfare of those inmates who are entrusted to our care, and for our staff, their families, and the communities we live and work in. It is our highest priority to continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities."