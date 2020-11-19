Clear
Judge halts federal execution of man in Texas teen's killing

A judge has halted the scheduled execution of a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, bludgeoning her with a shovel and burying her alive.

Posted: Nov 19, 2020 1:12 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2020 4:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex, Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has halted the scheduled execution of a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, bludgeoning her with a shovel and burying her alive.

The decision was announced hours before Orlando Hall was scheduled to be put to death by the federal government.

Hall was scheduled to die by lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana on Thursday evening. He would be the eighth federal inmate put to death since the Trump administration resumed federal executions this year after a pause of nearly two decades. Hall’s attorneys have argued that racial bias played a role in his death sentence.

Hall is Black and his sentence was recommended by an all-white jury.

News 10's Jordan Kudisch will serve as a media witness for the execution.

Here's a description of Hall's crimes from the Department of Justice.

"Attorney General William P. Barr today directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule the execution of Orlando Cordia Hall, who was sentenced to death after kidnapping, raping, and murdering a 16-year-old girl in 1994.

In September 1994, Hall and several accomplices ran a marijuana trafficking operation out of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. After a failed drug transaction involving $4,700, Hall and his accomplices went to the Arlington, Texas, home of a man they believed had reneged on the deal. The man’s 16-year-old sister, Lisa Rene, answered the door. Although she was simply an innocent bystander, Hall and his accomplices kidnapped her at gunpoint, and Hall raped her in the car. Hall’s accomplices subsequently drove her to a motel in Arkansas, where they raped her several more times. Hall and his accomplices then took her to a park where they had dug a grave. There, they beat her over the head with a shovel, soaked her with gasoline, and buried her alive.

In October 1995, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas found Hall guilty of, among other offenses, kidnapping resulting in death, and unanimously recommended a death sentence, which the court imposed. Hall’s convictions and sentences were affirmed on appeal more than 20 years ago, and his initial round of collateral challenges failed nearly 15 years ago. In 2006, Hall received a preliminary injunction from a federal district court in Washington, D.C., based on his challenge to the then-existing federal lethal-injection protocol. That injunction was vacated by the district court on Sept. 20, 2020, making Hall the only child murderer on federal death row who is eligible for execution and not subject to a stay or injunction. Hall’s execution is scheduled for Nov. 19, 2020, at U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, Indiana."

