Eighth annual Aeronca Fly In takes flight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Flying by for another year of all things Aeronca-Saturday, the 8th annual Aeronca Fly-In took flight at the Sky-King Airport.

It started as an Aeronca Plane photo shoot eight years ago but has since turned into an annual event.

This event is held by the EAA Vintage Chapter 41. All types of aircraft are encouraged to fly in and celebrate their pride and joy.

The event normally averages about 45 airplanes in attendance. It serves as a yearly get-together where passionate plane people can bond over their similar interests.

"It is something to look forward to because you get a lot of friends flying over the Midwest," John Ross, an Aeronca coordinator, said.

The organization also has an Antique Airplane Chapter out on the field and they meet on the second Saturday of every month.