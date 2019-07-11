Clear

Eight years later: Remembering fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Brent Long

It has been eight years since the Terre Haute community said good-bye to Terre Haute Police Officer Brent Long.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It has been eight years since the Terre Haute community said good-bye to Terre Haute Police Officer Brent Long.

Long was shot and killed when he and other officers tried to serve a warrant to Shaun Seeley.

Seeley shot both Officer Long and his K9 Shadow.

Long died later that day. Shadow was injured and later recovered before he passed away in 2016.

Seeley shot and killed himself during a police standoff.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse was Long's chief at the Terre Haute Police Department at the time.

He told us the best way to remember the fallen is to thank the living.

"We need to keep remembering, you know, Brent's sacrifice, what he did for this community and make sure his son knows, you know, that his father died a hero. He died protecting this community, actively trying to get someone that should not be on the street into custody," Plasse said.

Long served with the Terre Haute Police Department for six years before his death.

