Eight women from local salon set to go to Indy to get kids ready for Riley Cancer Center Prom

On Friday, the women from Shear Madness will join other cosmetologists from around the state at Riley Hospital for Children.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Creating a magical night for a special group of kids.

Friday night is the annual Riley Cancer Center Prom.

They will get a chance to pamper the children undergoing chemotherapy, complete with hair, make-up, and nails.

The eight women at Shear Madness say it's just an honor to be included in something so special.

"Helping these children...I'm sure we're going to be getting more out of it than they will," Bonnie Savalick, from Shear Madness said.

"We are so excited about it. It's something we've always wanted to do. SO, anything to make the kiddos feel special on their special day," Jesi Bush, the salon owner said.

