Efforts underway to raise money for workout equipment, in honor of a special cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During the pandemic, many gyms closed for a time.

This left people wondering where they could go to get a good workout in safely.

We have new information about efforts to build an outdoor gym at a local park.

We've told you before about the Garrett Sands Kindness Project.

Founder Jayna Sullivan is collecting donations to build an outdoor workout space in Deming park in Terre Haute.

The park would be in honor of her son Garrett who enjoyed spending time in the park.

Sullivan started fundraising back in May but the pandemic slowed those efforts.

She's hoping to get this project off the ground with the community's help.

She also says, if there's another shutdown, this gym will offer the public a free place to workout.

"It made people go out and look for alternate routes to be able to remain active so if we can put something like that for the community in Deming Park for free for them to use, hopefully, it will be something that will improve their life," says Jayna Sullivan.

Sullivan is selling face masks as part of this fundraising effort.

You can learn more about buying a mask and ways to donate by visiting the Garrett Sands Kindness Project Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/RememberGarrettSands

She says she hopes to get gym equipment in the park this spring.