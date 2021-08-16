New Illinois legislation to help local veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Governor J.B Pritzker signed seven pieces of legislation on Sunday.

This is all in an effort to honor and protect veterans and service members.

The governor says the variety of new legislation pieces is aimed to improve the lives of all Illinois veterans, service members, and their families.

Officials say the new legislation package includes several key measures to improve and protect the state's 650,000 veterans as they seek deserved benefits.

This includes new amendments to the military code and new consumer protections. Additionally, House Bill 1290 expands the state's definition of honorable discharge to include veterans who were discharged due to sexuality or gender identity.

Governor Pritzker says it is important to continue to honor and improve services for the hundreds of thousands of dedicated veterans and service members living in the state.

"It is our responsibility to serve our heroes as they have served us. Today, we have taken seven more steps to live up to their legacy," Governor Pritzker said.