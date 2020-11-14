Volunteers decorate park with free winter gear for those in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One group is all about warming up the Wabash valley.

Volunteers gathered in Gilbert Park in Terre Haute this morning.

They tied scarves around trees and hung hats and mittens on branches.

Volunteers say they don't just want to give the gift of warmth this season, they want to spread some much-needed joy, too!

"Knowing that I can make someone else's day, just with a simple scarf or mittens or keep their kids warm, that's what inspires me to be able to do this every day," said the owner Rebecca Nicoson.

Anyone who needs the winter gear can take it.

Nicoson Networking Solutions organized this event.