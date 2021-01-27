Educators must wait patiently to get COVID-19 vaccine; VCSC reacts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is carrying out its COVID-19 vaccine efforts with an age-based structure. Currently, any Hoosier 70 years of age and older can schedule appointments for the vaccine. This came as a bit of a surprise to educators throughout the state including those in the Vigo County School Corporation.

On Wednesday morning, News 10 received an email that was sent to Vigo County School employees on Tuesday. It says there was some confusion about employees who could get the vaccine.

Several weeks ago, the Vigo County School Corporation asked employees if they would be interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine. At the time of that survey, Indiana was not administering the vaccine strictly by age, but also by prioritized workers.

Communication Director for the school corporation Bill Riley says the state then changed its course. Before the New Year, Riley says it seemed like educators would be in the “1B” stage of the vaccine distribution behind other frontline workers. He says after the New Year, the state changed its philosophy and went with an age-based approach.

He says that philosophy absolutely has merit, and the school corporation is still prepared. The school corporation has a list of employees who want the vaccine, and have reached out to its employees who are 70 and older to make sure they know how to register and get vaccinated.

“We are continuing to advocate for educators to receive the vaccine here locally,” Riley said, “We were really excited when we thought that educators would be pushed to the front of the line. Now we’ll just do everything we can to let our employees know when it’s their turn.”

Riley explained how beneficial it would be to have educators vaccinated. However, he says he understands the state’s reasons to go this direction.

“It would be a huge plus for us if we could get educators vaccinated. It would help us keep schools open,” Riley said, “However, that’s just not the philosophy the state has taken at this point. They’ve gone age-based, and you can see the merit in that too.”

The school corporation has changed its philosophy on how schools are eligible for remote learning. It’s based on staff availability which Riley says adds to the importance of getting educators vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“We feel prepared and ready for action when our educators are available to get the vaccine,” Riley concluded, “I think it’s a race between that surge and the vaccine for our community and hopefully we can get shots in arms sooner rather than later.”

Riley says COVID-19 numbers are down district-wide, and he hopes that trend continues as they patiently wait to vaccinate their employees who want it.