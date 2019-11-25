Educators gather in Terre Haute for a two-day summit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The power of education...that's the focus of a two-day reading summit at Indiana State University hosted by Duke Energy and Vectren.

On Monday, it was all about reading. More than 400 educators from around Indiana gathered at University Hall.

Teachers were able to learn from nation-wide experts on how to improve literacy in the classroom.

With an aging workforce, organizers say it's more important than ever to invest in today's youth.

"It's really important that we invest in our, you know, next-generation workforce. This definitely taps into that. I mean, you've got over 400 educators that are going to potentially have a positive impact on over 200,000 students. So, this is a great way to invest in that," Jennifer Isbell-Scott, from Vectren Energy said.

Around 300 educators are expected to attend Tuesday's summit that focuses on math.