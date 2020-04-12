INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The deadline to file for federal student aid is right around the corner.
State leaders are working to help students and families navigate through the process even during this pandemic.
Monday night, there will be a virtual free application for federal student aid, or FAFSA filing event.
It's happening from 7 to 9 pm.
Those at the Indiana Commission for Higher Education will be answering questions about FAFSA through a live event.
To file, you'll need your 2018 income tax forms, social security number and drivers license number.
The deadline to file is Wednesday, April 15th.
Related Content
- Education leaders to host virtual FAFSA filing event
- FAFSA starts accepting applications for college aid
- Loogootee hosts virtual reality driving simulator
- ISU hosts Earth Day events
- Regional Hospital hosts recruitment events
- Virtual reality racing event happening at eBash this weekend
- Launch Terre Haute hosts future business leaders
- Launch Terre Haute hosts women-centric event
- YMCA hosts 'Breakfast with Santa' event
- Clabber Girl hosts Valentine's Day event
Scroll for more content...