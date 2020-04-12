Education leaders to host virtual FAFSA filing event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The deadline to file for federal student aid is right around the corner.

State leaders are working to help students and families navigate through the process even during this pandemic.

Monday night, there will be a virtual free application for federal student aid, or FAFSA filing event.

It's happening from 7 to 9 pm.

Those at the Indiana Commission for Higher Education will be answering questions about FAFSA through a live event.

To file, you'll need your 2018 income tax forms, social security number and drivers license number.

The deadline to file is Wednesday, April 15th.