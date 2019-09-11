VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many people around the City and County are already gearing up for election day in November and that includes the Vigo County School Corporation.

Community members filled seats at Dixie Bee Elementary Wednesday night. That was to learn more about Vigo County School's operational referendum.

Darlene Hantzis has a daughter who goes to school at Terre Haute south. She said this issue is on all of us.

"It's all of our responsibility to help Terre Haute and help Vigo County by helping our children be better educated," Hantzis said. "Which does nothing but improve everything including changing the world."

The referendum is asking to raise County property taxes so that the school can continue to function.

Superintendent Rob Haworth said if the school does nothing, he predicts they will be bankrupt by 2021.

"When we have good schools and our teachers are happy and being able to do the work they're so well prepared to do and our children are engaged and learning then they become better citizens. Everyone contributes more to the community when they're better able to contribute," Hantzis said. "Education is the magic key to a good society and a good community. It just is."

The biggest thing for a lot of people is the tax increase. Everyone's property tax will increase by about .16 cents.

That will make up about $7 million a year, for 8 years for the school. Hantzis said that number can sound intimidating, but when you break it down it really isn't all that much.

"Monthly, it's less than $10 a month. I mean even for me. For some people, it's even less than that and that's a month. We are spending that, I mean I spend that at Starbucks, we are spending that. So, let's choose to spend it in a way that we know is going to have a lasting difference and really change the lives of so many people for so many years to come," she said.

If you missed Wednesday nights meeting you still have a chance to join in on the conversation. The next meeting will be Thursday night. That will start at 6:30 at Terre Town Elementary.