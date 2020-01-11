Clear

Education and healthcare lead the topics of discussion for the 1st Cracker Barrel Session

The first of three sessions kicked off Saturday. Many had their focus dialed in on education and healthcare.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 6:47 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - State lawmakers say they're working on nearly 500 bills right now.

Many of the people at this Cracker Barrel session were focused on two topics; education and healthcare.

The rain didn't keep many away from the first Cracker Barrel session of the year. Christopher Rozmin says he only cares about one thing; newer technology in schools.

"We've been getting better but it's like one step ahead, two steps back. We just got Word 2016 and it's already out of date," said Rozmin, a senior at Terre Haute South High School. 

He wasn't alone. Many want more laws that'll help the school system.

Although legislators don't have a plan to fix Rozmin's concern, several bills are up for consideration in this session pertaining to education.

For example, state lawmakers want to use HB1007 to improve college campuses like Indiana State University. Rep. Tonya Pfaff hopes many of the education bills will see the light of day.

"An important part about being a representative is to actually represent the people. 1500 people show up in Indianapolis and say hey we have a problem in education... I think we have a problem in education," said Pfaff. 

Lawmakers are also talking about healthcare. State Rep. Bruce borders told us about a few of those healthcare bills. One bill would help you find how much an operation costs before you have it.

"One of the biggest worries that they have is that they go in and they're worried is this going to cost me my home. You know, give you a figure ahead of time so you actually can shop around a little bit," said Borders. 

Borders said this is a shorter session.

State lawmakers will have 10 weeks to hear bills rather than four months.

Rozmin said he thinks this was a productive first Cracker Barrel session.

"I'm still glad that we got important things through and we got our voices heard," said Rozmin. 

The next session will be on Feb. 8th at the Vigo County Library. If you want to browse through some of the bills yourself click here

