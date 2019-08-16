Edit Tax in Sullivan County raised to 1.7%

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)-- The decision is final.

The Sullivan County Council voted within the last hour to increase one of its taxes.

It's a 1 point 7 percent increase to the economic development income tax.

Not all are in favor of this increase.

It was a 4-3 final vote that the edit tax will be raised to 1.7%.

Most people agreed that the tax is necessary but the majority aren't liking how much it's raised.

Going into Thursday's hearing the edit tax was at .6%.

Now it'll jump nearly 1.1%.

Officials agree it is a tough choice to raise a tax.

They believe in the end this will be a positive for Sullivan County.

Here's how that money will be broken up.

43% will go to the Towns.

The other 57% goes to Counties.

For the County, the money is going towards a new jail

Many said the county needs a jail.

News 10 spoke with people who were for and against this decision.

"We've got many problems that we need to take care of. The prisons, the roads, the bridges, this is a tax that will help everyone in Sullivan County and it's a long-overdue tax," said John Gettinger.

Others disagree.

"I just don't think that I could not as an elected official for this county I could feel comfortable raising this tax from .6% to 1.7% that's a huge huge increase that the vast majority of this county cannot afford," said Jerry Payne.

Council Members told us people will have to start paying on the tax this October.