EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Paris woman was found dead outside of a rural home in Chrisman.
The Edgar County Sheriff's Office said 45-year-old Neva Martin was found dead Saturday morning.
Dispatchers said they got a call from a man saying he had found his friend unresponsive in his yard.
He said he last saw her just before midnight.
An autopsy is planned for Monday morning to determine a cause of death.
The incident is under investgation.
Related Content
- Edgar county woman found dead outside of rural home
- Edgar County Manhunt Ends
- One dead in Edgar County crash
- Edgar County woman arrested on arson charges
- Missing Indiana woman found dead
- Two found dead inside Clay County, Illinois home, investigation underway
- Edgar County woman arrested for stealing thousands from a community organization
- Edgar County woman nearly loses thousands in a scam that claimed her grandson was in jail
- Edgar County woman accused of driving drunk with her eight-year-old son in the vehicle
- Suspect arrested on drug charges in Edgar County
Scroll for more content...