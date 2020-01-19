Edgar county woman found dead outside of rural home

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Paris woman was found dead outside of a rural home in Chrisman.

The Edgar County Sheriff's Office said 45-year-old Neva Martin was found dead Saturday morning.

Dispatchers said they got a call from a man saying he had found his friend unresponsive in his yard.

He said he last saw her just before midnight.

An autopsy is planned for Monday morning to determine a cause of death.

The incident is under investgation.