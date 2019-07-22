Clear

Edgar County woman nearly loses thousands in a scam that claimed her grandson was in jail

The Edgar County Sheriff's Office says it intervened in a costly scam...now police remind you to always be alert.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

A woman in Edgar County told police she received a phone call about her grandson being in jail in Georgia.

The scammer told the women she needed to send $8,400 to free her grandson.

So that's what she did.

But then the woman spoke with her grandson, who said he had not been in jail.

Local police contacted the authorities in Georgia.

They ended up being able to intercept the package with the money.

Police say to always check the backstory on any strange calls you receive.

