Edgar County woman arrested on arson charges

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An Edgar County woman is behind bars on arson charges.
The fire happened over the weekend at a home on 325 Sutherland Avenue in Paris.
After investigating the cause of the fire, it was ruled as suspicious.
That investigation led to the arrest of Sierra Maus.
Maus is facing a charge of residential arson and was booked int the Edgar County Jail.
