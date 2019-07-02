Edgar County woman arrested for stealing thousands from a community organization

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A month-long investigation landed an Edgar County, Illinois woman behind bars after she was accused of stealing thousands of dollars.

Police say over a six-month period, Elizabeth Sablotny stole around $2,000 from the Edgar County Association for Home and Community Education.

Sablotny was the treasurer of the organization.

Police say she issued checks to herself.

She was booked into the Edgar County Jail on a charge of theft by deception over $500 but under $10,000.