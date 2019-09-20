Clear

Edgar County woman accused of driving drunk with her eight-year-old son in the vehicle

A Paris woman was arrested after police say she drove drunk with her eight-year-old son in the car.

VERMILLION/EDGAR COUNTY (WTHI) - A Paris woman was arrested after police say she drove drunk with her eight-year-old son in the car.

Police stay they started receiving reports of a person driving recklessly, off the road, and nearly side-swiping other vehicles on State Road 63 near the Vigo and Vermillion County line.

Police say they caught up with the driver of the SUV, 33-year-old Samantha Libka near Blanford.

The officer says he witnessed Libka leave the road, nearly rolling her vehicle before she was stopped just inside of Edgar County in Illinois.

Her eight-year-son was inside the vehicle

Inside her vehicle, police said they found several liquor bottles...both full and empty.

She was arrested after her blood alcohol level was 0.18%.

