Edgar County opens several cooling centers as heat hits dangerous levels

A handful of cooling centers are now open in Edgar County, Illinois.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 3:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A handful of cooling centers are now open in Edgar County, Illinois.

The Emergency Services Disaster Agency made the announcement on Wednesday.

The places offering heat relief include:

  • Brocton City Hall
  • Human Resource Center of Paris
  • Kansas Christian Church
  • Paris Fire Training Center

For more information, you can reach out to the Edgar County ESDA at 812-466-3180.

