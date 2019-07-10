Edgar County opens several cooling centers as heat hits dangerous levels

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A handful of cooling centers are now open in Edgar County, Illinois.
The Emergency Services Disaster Agency made the announcement on Wednesday.
The places offering heat relief include:
- Brocton City Hall
- Human Resource Center of Paris
- Kansas Christian Church
- Paris Fire Training Center
For more information, you can reach out to the Edgar County ESDA at 812-466-3180.
